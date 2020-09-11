More on this year’s GA Sports HOF class

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The News Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GLEN ALPINE — The Glen Alpine Ruritan Club recently released additional details about the members of this year’s Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame class.

The ninth annual class was set for induction in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will instead be inducted along with next year’s class on Oct. 16, 2021 at the at the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church fellowship hall.

Jerry Butler, Jackie Childers and Reid Pollard comprise this year’s HOF class, as previously announced.

Butler (graduating class of 1957) was a starter both as a junior and senior for the Green Wave basketball and football teams. After earning degrees from Lees-McRae and Appalachian State, he came back to Burke County and began a long career in education.

He first taught and coached at GAHS from 1964-67. He coached both boys basketball and baseball, winning two Skyline Conference championships on the diamond. He then entered administration and was principal at numerous Burke County schools during a 36-year career, finishing as the assistant principal at Heritage Middle School.

Butler joins his brother, Bob, a 2019 inductee, as a member of the local HOF. He and his wife currently reside in Glen Alpine.