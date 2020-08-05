Morganton Big League softball team looks back, 5 years later

The News Herald recently asked members of the 2015 Southeast Regional champion Morganton Big League softball team what they remember most about that summer five years ago. Here are some of their responses …
Haley Bumgarner, P:
“How such a small-town team came together and faced the world to play in the World Series. It’s a memory I’ll never forget! I was and always will be blessed to have been able to have that experience. I will always hold the memories, coaches and my teammates close to my heart.”
Kasey Cook, RF:
“Being able to spend time with my sister and all my teammates playing on one amazing team and being able to accomplish something so huge. I can’t believe it’s already been five years! I miss playing ball with everyone.”
Kayli Cook, CF:
“It was honestly the best summer of my life. Not many people get to experience something so amazing. We were one huge family, and every practice and game was just so much fun win or lose. I miss it and my team and would give anything to go back to play just one more game.”
Leah Hasson, 1B:
“Being able to do all that we did with my dad as the coach and girls who had been my teammates for years. That was the best part to me. Sharing those memories with my dad being by my side is something not a lot of people get to do, so that was definitely special. I will also never forget the experiences we made and the people we met from all over the world, in particular, the Italian team.”
Nikki Lewis, P/OF:
“My best memory from the regionals was learning that we were the first team (from North Carolina) in that age division to have ever qualified to go to the World Series. I thought that was really cool, and I knew then that I was a part of something very special.”
Makaley Lovelace, 3B:
“Being able to play with such close friends. Just being able to travel and ride an airplane with my team for the very first time in my life. I can’t believe we accomplished everything we did. I miss all the time we had together laughing and goofing off. I just want thank all my teammates for the best memories and all their hard work that made this all happen.”
Tabby Pearson, LF:
“So many memories run through my head thinking back at that summer with the best group of girls you could ask for. If I had to choose one, it would be in Delaware at the World Series when they threw us a dance party in the hotel with all the other teams. It was so much fun. Nobody was thinking about being rivals but having a great time dancing, laughing and getting to know everyone. I will always cherish those moments.”
Micaela Queen, C:
“We left for (regionals in) Florida a team, but we came back a family. We made bonds that could never be broken on that trip and to this day are still going strong. The one thing that sticks out to me most about the World Series is how close we all had gotten to the Italy team. Playing putt-putt on the rooftop in Delaware was definitely a highlight of the trip.”
Brittany Westbrooks, 2B:
“Beating Florida in the (regional) championship game. Whether you were on the field, in the dugout cheering, batting, etc., everyone made a huge impact on the game. We won as a team. I also loved getting a police escort when we were on the bus coming home, and having all of our friends and family welcoming us and congratulating us!”
- Compiled by Paul Schenkel
