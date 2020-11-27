Morganton’s Rachel Buchanan, 9, wins drag racing debut

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I just love that she follows in the footsteps of my dad. I never did drag racing. I did four-wheeler racing, and that was what my brother was into. Racing has always been a big part of the Buchanan family. (GNCC dirt bike pro) Trevor Bollinger is also my cousin. For her to be the first grandchild to climb in behind my dad — and my dad’s dad did it — it makes me feel good and makes me proud.”

Haney said Rachel has always been around her grandfather’s racing, but her interest has been piqued more recently. She used to play at the park next to the dragstrip, but jumped feet-first into her dragster when given the option between racing and dance. She also quickly overcame the nerves that went along with first getting started.

“Her reaction time was a .016 (seconds), so that’s really good,” Haney said. “She ran 63 mph on her very first pass. As she kept running down the track, she got better and better. We thought, ‘Well, we’ll try this race and see how it goes.’ She came home with $150 out of it and ended up getting a trophy.”

Rachel’s drag racing debut is just her most recent success and source of pride for her mother, who also is wowed by her daughter’s A-average grades and dedication toward anything she does.