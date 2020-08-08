Morganton sent to NC Little League District 1 starting in 2021

Effective immediately, Morganton Little League is in a new district for summer all-star baseball competition.
The move comes after North Carolina’s Little League District 7 dissolved and its remaining teams (Morganton, McDowell and Avery) were annexed by District 1.
In addition to their former District 7 rivals, Morganton will now also have to get past teams from Rutherford, Cleveland and Gaston counties — including Forest City, Chase, Rutherfordton, Cherryville and Boiling Springs — in order to advance to state.
“We wanted to give those kids a chance to play,” District 1 administrator John Barker said. “District 7 recently went from five to three teams, and a lot of kids were advancing to state tournaments without getting to play at the district level. We wanted to give everybody as many games as possible.”
McDowell County Little League president Kevin Price is pleased with the merger.
“We are happy to be joining District 1,” Price said. “We actually reached out to the district administrator about joining at the first of the year in hopes we could strengthen our three-team district and make district play more competitive. We look forward to the future where district tournaments will be similar to how they were in the past.”
The new teams also give District 1 more flexibility when it comes to hosting district and state all-star tournaments in the summer.
“They have some really nice facilities like astro turf,” Barker said, referring to Big League Camp in Marion, which was built in the last three or four years.
“After it stops raining, you can play 30 minutes later. I admit, it will be a little bit more travel, but a lot of these players will never make it to the Little League World Series. Why not try to make the district tournament as close to the World Series as possible for them?”
Even though many players may never experience the thrill of the World Series, four teams from the newly expanded district have done so.
Morganton made a run to the Little League World Series in Williamsport in 2004, reaching the U.S. semifinals. Three teams from Rutherford County have also qualified.
Teams inside the newly-expanded District 1 will begin competition against one another in 2021.
