Morganton ties Watauga in lone match of summer

The Morganton Recreation Department initially planned not to field a youth travel tennis team for a second consecutive summer in 2021 but did manage last week to schedule a single match against its counterpart from the Watauga Recreation Department.

The match, held Tuesday morning at Freedom Park, ended in a 4-4 tie.

Morganton won three of the day’s seven singles matches before capturing the lone doubles match.

In singles play, left-hander John Farrar was victorious, 8-1. Farrar also teamed with Holden Arrowood for a 5-3 doubles triumph. Also winning for Morganton in singles matches were Emily Kania (8-0) and Bryant Arrowood (8-2).

Morganton’s Isaiah Mitchell was defeated in the day’s closest singles match, 8-5, while Reagan Hatfield and Braxton Arrowood fell by identical 8-3 scores and Sam Evans lost 8-0.

