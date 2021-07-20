 Skip to main content
Morganton ties Watauga in lone match of summer
Youth tennis

Morganton ties Watauga in lone match of summer

  • Updated
072121-mnh-sports-morg-youth-tennis-p1

Morganton's John Farrar warms up before a doubles match versus Watauga on Tuesday morning at Freedom Park. Farrar won in singles, 8-1, and teamed with Holden Arrowood for a 5-3 doubles victory.

 PAUL SCHENKEL, THE NEWS HERALD

The Morganton Recreation Department initially planned not to field a youth travel tennis team for a second consecutive summer in 2021 but did manage last week to schedule a single match against its counterpart from the Watauga Recreation Department.

The match, held Tuesday morning at Freedom Park, ended in a 4-4 tie.

Morganton won three of the day’s seven singles matches before capturing the lone doubles match.

In singles play, left-hander John Farrar was victorious, 8-1. Farrar also teamed with Holden Arrowood for a 5-3 doubles triumph. Also winning for Morganton in singles matches were Emily Kania (8-0) and Bryant Arrowood (8-2).

Morganton’s Isaiah Mitchell was defeated in the day’s closest singles match, 8-5, while Reagan Hatfield and Braxton Arrowood fell by identical 8-3 scores and Sam Evans lost 8-0.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian Paralympic athlete hopes to inspire peers

