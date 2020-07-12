Morganton's Robbie Hollifield back on top of HMS renegades

NEWTON — Defending track champion Robbie Hollifield was back on top of Hickory Motor Speedway’s renegades division as the Morganton driver claimed his first victory of the 2020 season on Saturday night.
Hollifield beat out Joseph Hodges, Zachary Mullins, Kyle Boice and Matthew Chambers to grab the win.
Other winners on the night included Josh Berry (late model race No. 1), Nolan Pope (late model No. 2), Dylan Ward (limited late models), Marshall Sutton (street stocks) and Charlie Watson (super trucks).
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
