Morganton's Robbie Hollifield back on top of HMS renegades
0 comments

Morganton's Robbie Hollifield back on top of HMS renegades

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
0713 Hollifield

Morganton's Robbie Hollifield turns practice laps at Hickory Motor Speedway earlier this spring in Newton.

 RUSTY JONES/THE NEWS HERALD

NEWTON — Defending track champion Robbie Hollifield was back on top of Hickory Motor Speedway’s renegades division as the Morganton driver claimed his first victory of the 2020 season on Saturday night.

Hollifield beat out Joseph Hodges, Zachary Mullins, Kyle Boice and Matthew Chambers to grab the win.

Other winners on the night included Josh Berry (late model race No. 1), Nolan Pope (late model No. 2), Dylan Ward (limited late models), Marshall Sutton (street stocks) and Charlie Watson (super trucks).

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News