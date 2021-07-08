Chase Elliott to run SRX Nashville alongside father Bill

NASHVILLE — For just the second time ever after a 2013 late model race, Bill and Chase Elliott will hit the race track together as competitors.

Chase, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, recently announced he will compete against his father, Bill, the 1998 NASCAR Winston Cup Series champion, in the Superstar Racing Experience’s inaugural season finale at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, July 17.

“See you on the track old man,” Elliott tweeted, tagging both the SRX Twitter account and his father’s alongside a “Battle of the Elliotts” graphic for the race, which will be shown live at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Chase will be the first active Cup driver to compete in the series, which features retired Cup champions like series organizer Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte alongside Bill. Other series regulars were drawn from the IndyCar veteran and retiree ranks, as well as from dirt, sports cars and other disciplines. Two cars each week have been reserved for “ringers” and “local heroes,” and Chase will drive one of those vehicles.