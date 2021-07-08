Chase Elliott to run SRX Nashville alongside father Bill

NASHVILLE — For just the second time ever after a 2013 late model race, Bill and Chase Elliott will hit the race track together as competitors.
Chase, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, recently announced he will compete against his father, Bill, the 1998 NASCAR Winston Cup Series champion, in the Superstar Racing Experience’s inaugural season finale at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, July 17.
“See you on the track old man,” Elliott tweeted, tagging both the SRX Twitter account and his father’s alongside a “Battle of the Elliotts” graphic for the race, which will be shown live at 8 p.m. on CBS.
Chase will be the first active Cup driver to compete in the series, which features retired Cup champions like series organizer Tony Stewart and Bobby Labonte alongside Bill. Other series regulars were drawn from the IndyCar veteran and retiree ranks, as well as from dirt, sports cars and other disciplines. Two cars each week have been reserved for “ringers” and “local heroes,” and Chase will drive one of those vehicles.
Elliott also tweeted out a poll for fans to guess which car number he will use. The options included No. 9, which his father made famous in NASCAR and which Chase currently drives in Cup; No. 94, another numeral Bill used in Cup and which Chase sported in the NASCAR Truck Series; No. 24, Chase’s original Cup number after he took over for the retired Jeff Gordon; and No. 99, doubling up on his Cup number. No. 94 won the poll with 35.6% of the vote.
Bill has struggled as an SRX regular, finishing last in the 12-driver field in three of the four races so far and 11th in the other as mechanical woes, crashes and a hand injury have taken a toll for the 65-year-old driver.
Chase currently sits sixth in the Cup standings and has a pair of wins, including at the series’ most recent stop last Sunday at Road America.
SRX is at Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin for a fifth straight week of competition at Stafford Speedway in Connecticut, Knoxville Raceway in Iowa, Eldora Speedway in Ohio and Lucas Oil Raceway in Indiana before wrapping up in Tennessee.
Chase will run the NASCAR Cup race the following day at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.