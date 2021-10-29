Mountain Heritage rushes for 500-plus, denies Draughn 2nd place in WHC

BURNSVILLE — Three nights before Halloween in a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference second-place battle, all the treats went to host Mountain Heritage, and Draughn went home empty-handed from the regular-season finale.
There weren't any tricks involved either, as the Cougars simply ran where they wanted for more than 500 rushing yards in a 45-20 win against the Wildcats on Thursday to settle the WHC runner-up slot behind league champion Mitchell. All of the top three will be involved in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs starting next week.
On a rainy night in the mountains, Cougars quarterback Gabe Silvers did most of the damage with a whopping 227 yards on 12 carries (18.9 YPC) and a pair of touchdowns, including a 5-yarder in the second quarter and an 81-yarder on the first play of the fourth quarter than erased any doubt about the outcome. Silvers also completed a pair of passes for 64 yards, both to Colby Capps.
Wingback Jakob McCool wasn't far behind Silvers, amassing 161 yards on nine carries and his own pair of scores, which came in the form of a 71-yarder in the third quarter and a 29-yarder in the fourth frame. He also caught a pair of two-point conversion passes from Silvers and ran in another.
Jace Burleson scored the first TD of the night for Mountain Heritage and added 61 yards on nine runs as the hosts altogether piled up 518 yards on 43 total carries, averaging an exceptional 12.1 yards per attempt as a team. That included 17 runs of 10 yards or more.
Draughn (5-5, 4-2 WHC) had a nice night on the ground, as well, though nearly all of it came from sophomore running back Nigel Dula in a workhorse effort. He ran for 210 yards on a staggering 35 attempts, and although his average of 6 yards per carry was a strong number, it wasn't enough on its own to keep pace with the Cougars as the Wildcats' passing game was uneven and the visitors were outgained 582-336 in total.
Draughn sophomore QB Eli Tillery completed 12 of 25 passes for 132 yards, with six of those completions going to Daylin Pritchard for 91 yards. That included a 43-yard touchdown connection just before halftime for Draughn's first points of the game
Dula's first TD of the night, a 4-yarder in the third quarter, made it 30-14 and capped off a short-field drive of six plays and 26 yards after a pair of Mountain Heritage personal foul penalties set up Draughn with enviable field position.
A Pritchard tackle for loss on fourth down near midfield on the ensuing Cougar drive gave the Wildcats an opportunity to make it a ballgame again, but the visitors themselves were stopped on fourth down with a 5-yard completion from Tillery to Hampton Blackwell on fourth-and-12.
Two plays later, Silvers galloped from his 19-yard line to the end zone to put it away.
Dula's 23-yard TD run on the visitors' penultimate drive of the night with 9:05 remaining capped off a drive where he accounted for all 68 yards on the four-play series, but it was mostly moot as the hosts chewed up more than six minutes off the clock on their next possession before punting the ball down to the Draughn 8-yard line.
In the end, the visitors were left to stew on missed opportunities that included — chronologically — 10- and 11-play drives that stalled near midfield on their first two possessions, a fourth-down drop in the end zone on the third drive, a nine-play series that died near midfield, a fourth-down failure to convert on the Mountain Heritage 29-yard line, and a lost fumble on a botched handoff.
Donnell Wilkins led the Draughn defense with nine tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Will Price made six stops and broke up a pass. Luke Rector made five tackles and Justice Cunningham made a stop in the backfield.
