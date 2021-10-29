Mountain Heritage rushes for 500-plus, denies Draughn 2nd place in WHC

Draughn (5-5, 4-2 WHC) had a nice night on the ground, as well, though nearly all of it came from sophomore running back Nigel Dula in a workhorse effort. He ran for 210 yards on a staggering 35 attempts, and although his average of 6 yards per carry was a strong number, it wasn't enough on its own to keep pace with the Cougars as the Wildcats' passing game was uneven and the visitors were outgained 582-336 in total.

Draughn sophomore QB Eli Tillery completed 12 of 25 passes for 132 yards, with six of those completions going to Daylin Pritchard for 91 yards. That included a 43-yard touchdown connection just before halftime for Draughn's first points of the game

Dula's first TD of the night, a 4-yarder in the third quarter, made it 30-14 and capped off a short-field drive of six plays and 26 yards after a pair of Mountain Heritage personal foul penalties set up Draughn with enviable field position.

A Pritchard tackle for loss on fourth down near midfield on the ensuing Cougar drive gave the Wildcats an opportunity to make it a ballgame again, but the visitors themselves were stopped on fourth down with a 5-yard completion from Tillery to Hampton Blackwell on fourth-and-12.

Two plays later, Silvers galloped from his 19-yard line to the end zone to put it away.