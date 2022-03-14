 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mulraney, Atlanta United beat Charlotte FC 2-1
Mulraney, Atlanta United beat Charlotte FC 2-1

  • Updated
ATLANTA (AP) — Jake Mulraney's goal led Atlanta United to a 2-1 win Sunday over Charlotte FC.

Mulraney's game-winner came in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to put United (2-1-0) up 2-1. Marcelino Moreno assisted the goal.

United also got one goal from Josef Martinez.

Adam Edouard Armour scored for Charlotte (0-3-0).

United outshot Charlotte 15-11, with eight shots on goal to seven for Charlotte.

Brad Guzan saved six of the seven shots he faced for United. Kristijan Kahlina saved six of the eight shots he faced for Charlotte.

Both teams next play Saturday. United hosts CF Montreal and Charlotte hosts the New England Revolution.

