N.C. State-Michigan one of two ACC-Big Ten Challenge games postponed

North Carolina State says its men's basketball game at Michigan on Wednesday has been postponed.

The announcement came Monday before the teams were set to meet in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. N.C. State says the schools will work toward potentially rescheduling the game.

The Wolfpack had to cancel Saturday's "Bubbleville" matchup with Connecticut in the Huskies' home state after a member of the NCSU traveling party had a positive COVID-19 test. That came a day after the team had beaten Massachusetts-Lowell there, though the school said all program members had tested negative before traveling to Connecticut as well as immediately after their arrival.

State said Monday it is continuing to evaluate the short-term schedule for the program, which is scheduled to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

In a statement, Michigan said it has no current coronavirus issues.

"It would have been fun," Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said. "However, we must do what is right, and this is the right thing for everyone."

Wednesday's scheduled game between Louisville and Wisconsin has also been postponed.