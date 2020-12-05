N.C. State, Wake Forest games called off

North Carolina State says Saturday's men's basketball game against Connecticut was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test for a member of the team's traveling party.
The school announced the cancellation just after midnight Saturday. The matchup was scheduled to be the final game in "Bubbleville," a series of college basketball games at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
N.C. State says all program members had a test come back negative before traveling to Connecticut. They then received another round of testing after arriving and received negative results before Thursday's win against Massachusetts-Lowell.
But, the positive result came in Friday's round of testing 24 hours ahead of the game in accordance with NCAA protocols.
Meanwhile, the ACC says it has postponed the game between No. 15 Virginia and Wake Forest set for Dec. 16.
The announcement came Friday amid positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantines within the Wake program. The Demon Deacons announced earlier this week they were pausing team activities due to coronavirus issues.
WFU postponed Wednesday's game against Troy and lists its Dec. 13 game against Presbyterian as canceled.
Louisville-UNCG canceled
Louisville canceled its game Friday against UNC-Greensboro and paused team activities indefinitely following a positive COVID-19 test within the program and subsequent quarantining and contract tracing.
The preceding game scheduled between Duquesne and Winthrop at the Cardinals' KFC Yum! Center home arena also was canceled because of coronavirus-related issues.
A Louisville release stated that no determination has been made on the Cardinals' game Wednesday night at No. 4 Wisconsin in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge or its Dec. 16 ACC opener against North Carolina State.
The positive test among "Tier 1" individuals — involving student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff — was detected during a team test Thursday. Three tests are conducted weekly per ACC protocols.
Syracuse has positive test
One member of the Syracuse team has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school said in a release the positive result stemmed from testing that occurred last week. Consistent with local health department guidelines, that individual and the team are taking all necessary precautions.
Because of the new positive test, other players, including junior guard Buddy Boeheim, were unable to play against Niagara on Thursday night because of contact tracing.
