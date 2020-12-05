N.C. State, Wake Forest games called off

North Carolina State says Saturday's men's basketball game against Connecticut was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test for a member of the team's traveling party.

The school announced the cancellation just after midnight Saturday. The matchup was scheduled to be the final game in "Bubbleville," a series of college basketball games at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

N.C. State says all program members had a test come back negative before traveling to Connecticut. They then received another round of testing after arriving and received negative results before Thursday's win against Massachusetts-Lowell.

But, the positive result came in Friday's round of testing 24 hours ahead of the game in accordance with NCAA protocols.

Meanwhile, the ACC says it has postponed the game between No. 15 Virginia and Wake Forest set for Dec. 16.

The announcement came Friday amid positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantines within the Wake program. The Demon Deacons announced earlier this week they were pausing team activities due to coronavirus issues.

WFU postponed Wednesday's game against Troy and lists its Dec. 13 game against Presbyterian as canceled.

Louisville-UNCG canceled