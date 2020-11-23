N.C. State win puts UNC back in poll

North Carolina may or may not have been cheering for rival N.C. State to hand then-No. 21 Liberty its first loss of the year on Saturday night.

Either way, the Wolfpack’s one-point victory bumped the Flames out of the AP top 25 poll released on Sunday, making room for the Tar Heels to re-enter at No. 25 after three weeks on the outside.

UNC, the fourth ranked team from the ACC joining No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 4 Clemson and No. 10 Miami, is also up one spot from last week to No. 23 in this week’s Amway Coaches Poll, with N.C. State and Appalachian State receiving votes. The Tar Heels host undefeated Notre Dame on Friday.

For the second straight week, the top eight teams in the AP poll held their spots, led by Alabama.

ACC announces Week 13 kickoffs

The ACC and its television partners on Sunday announced game times and networks for this Saturday’s games.

Additionally, like this week’s games, all ACC Week 14 games have been placed under a six-day hold, the league said Monday. Game times and networks will be updated following this week’s games.