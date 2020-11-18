NASCAR announces Busch Clash eligibility

NASCAR announced on Tuesday the eligibility requirements for the 2021 Busch Clash exhibition race, scheduled to run at the 14-turn, 3.61-mile Daytona International Speedway road course instead of the facility’s 2.5-mile oval for the first time on Tuesday, Feb. 16, under the lights to kick off Speedweeks.
The Clash field typically is made up primarily of Busch Pole Award winners from the previous year, but NASCAR did not hold any qualifying sessions for the final 32 races this season after the sport returned from a COVID-19 lockdown.
Therefore, the 2021 field will consist of 2020 Busch Pole Award winners, past Busch Clash winners who competed fulltime in 2020, former Daytona 500 winners who competed fulltime in 2020, former Daytona 500 polesitters who competed fulltime in 2020, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers, 2020 NASCAR Cup Series race winners and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series stage winners.
The 24 eligible drivers include Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Chris Buescher, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman, Tyler Reddick, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Martin Truex Jr.
