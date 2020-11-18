NASCAR announces Busch Clash eligibility

After three years under former head coach Cameron Sealey, the Lenoir-Rhyne women’s basketball team will have a new face at the helm in 2020-21. Former William Peace University coach Grahm Smith is set to roam the sidelines for the Bears this winter after leading the Pacers to an overall mark of 39-16 during his two years at the Raleigh-based school, including an NCAA Division III tournament appearance a season ago.