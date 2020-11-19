NASCAR announces trimmed Daytona schedule for February

Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway is now just a Speedweek.

NASCAR on Wednesday announced a new, more compact schedule to open the stock car racing season in February, highlighted by the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14.

Notable changes already announced include the Busch Clash exhibition race moving to the Tuesday before the 500. It will be run on the DIS road course under the lights on Feb. 9. The next day on Feb. 10, NASCAR Cup Series drivers will hit the high-banked oval for Daytona 500 qualifying. The Daytona 500 duel qualifying races will be held the next day on Feb. 11.

A new change announced Wednesday is that Feb. 13 will become a doubleheader for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ 300-mile season opener and the ARCA Menards Series 200-mile season opener. Traditionally, the ARCA race had run on the Saturday the week before Xfinity.

The NASCAR Truck Series’ 250-mile season opener will remain on Feb. 12.