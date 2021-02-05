NASCAR BRIEFS: Buchanan entered in ARCA Daytona race

This year marks the first time the Busch Clash will run at the DIS road course and on a Tuesday.

Haley with Spire for 2 races

Justin Haley will return to Spire Motorsports for in the Cup Series for at least two races in 2021, the team announced Thursday. Haley is slated to drive the team’s No. 77 Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway in March and Michigan International Speedway in August.

Haley has five career Cup starts over the past two seasons, with four of them coming in Spire’s No. 77. That includes the team’s lone win to date in a rain-shortened race on the Daytona oval in July 2019.

MBM using No. 13 in Cup

MBM Motorsports’ second Cup entry, in addition to its No. 66 that ran fulltime in 2020, will use No. 13 in 2021 instead of No. 49, the team announced Wednesday. The team acquired the numeral after the Germain shutdown to align with its Xfinity program, where MBM fields the Nos. 13, 61 and 66.

Additionally, the team announced driver Chad Finchum won’t be in the No. 13 Ford for the Daytona 500 as previously planned. Finchum’s sponsorship fell through, so the team has signed another driver who has sponsorship, with details to be announced soon.

Cup team owner dies at 72