NASCAR BRIEFS: Buchanan entered in ARCA Daytona race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hildebran native Chuck Buchanan Jr. is one of 34 entries for Saturday’s ARCA Menards Series season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, the Lucas Oil 200. The race is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and will air on FS1.
For Buchanan, who also will run Monday night’s ARCA Menards Series East race at New Smyrna Speedway, the 200-miler will represent both his second start on the main ARCA tour and his second at Daytona after he notched a 13th-place finish in his superspeedway debut last February.
Buchanan will drive his self-owned No. 87 Chevrolet sponsored by Spring Drug, a pharmacy he owns. Craig Wood is slated to return atop the pit box as Buchanan’s crew chief, per the entry list.
Ty Dillon in Clash for 23XI
Ty Dillon will run the Busch Clash exhibition race for upstart NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing, the team announced Wednesday.
Dillon will take the wheel of the team’s No. 23 Toyota for the non-points event at the Daytona International Speedway road course on Tuesday night in what will be the organization’s on-track debut. Bubba Wallace, the team’s regular driver, is not eligible for the event, but Dillon is courtesy of his stage win in 2020.
Dillon had been fulltime with Germain Racing in Cup for the past several seasons, but that team ceased operations after 2020. Dillon moved to the Toyota camp this offseason, so far landing a Daytona 500 entry with Gaunt Brothers Racing and a part-time Xfinity Series gig with Joe Gibbs Racing.
This year marks the first time the Busch Clash will run at the DIS road course and on a Tuesday.
Haley with Spire for 2 races
Justin Haley will return to Spire Motorsports for in the Cup Series for at least two races in 2021, the team announced Thursday. Haley is slated to drive the team’s No. 77 Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway in March and Michigan International Speedway in August.
Haley has five career Cup starts over the past two seasons, with four of them coming in Spire’s No. 77. That includes the team’s lone win to date in a rain-shortened race on the Daytona oval in July 2019.
MBM using No. 13 in Cup
MBM Motorsports’ second Cup entry, in addition to its No. 66 that ran fulltime in 2020, will use No. 13 in 2021 instead of No. 49, the team announced Wednesday. The team acquired the numeral after the Germain shutdown to align with its Xfinity program, where MBM fields the Nos. 13, 61 and 66.
Additionally, the team announced driver Chad Finchum won’t be in the No. 13 Ford for the Daytona 500 as previously planned. Finchum’s sponsorship fell through, so the team has signed another driver who has sponsorship, with details to be announced soon.
Cup team owner dies at 72
Beard Motorsports team owner Mark Beard Sr. died last Sunday at age 72, the team recently announced. Beard’s team has fielded a part-time Cup Series entry each season since 2017, running 17 races with now-retired driver Brendan Gaughan. The team also attempted to qualify for two Cup races with Clay Rogers in 2014.
The team still plans to field its No. 62 Chevrolet for the Daytona 500 with driver Noah Gragson.
ThorSport back with Toyota
Longtime Camping World Truck Series team ThorSport Racing will return to Toyota in 2021, the team announced Thursday. The team previously was with Toyota from 2012-17 before running Fords the last three seasons.
The team also announced its 2021 driver lineup, retaining fulltime drivers Johnny Sauter in the No. 13, Matt Crafton in the No. 88 and Ben Rhodes in the No. 99. Grant Enfinger, who drove the team’s No. 98 fulltime each of the past four seasons, will return for 2021 but in a 12-race, part-time capacity splitting it with Christian Eckes (10 races).
Cobb fulltime again in 2021
Veteran truck series owner-driver Jennifer Jo Cobb once again will be fulltime in 2021, she announced Wednesday. The team announced full-season sponsorship to help the effort.
Cobb has been at or near fulltime in her self-owned No. 10 each season since 2010. Her best finishes of 2020 were a pair of 24th-place results at Talladega and Texas last fall.
Smith adds ARCA, SLMs
In addition to a fulltime 2021 truck series ride with GMS Racing, Zane Smith will drive approximately six ARCA Menards Series races and six to eight super late model races this season, the Bristol Herald Courier recently reported.
Smith earned his first truck wins at Michigan and Dover in 2020 for GMS and won four ARCA races in 2018.
Labonte running modified
Bobby Labonte, a NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and the 2000 Cup Series champion, will race the Southern Modified Auto Racing Tour in 2021, he announced Wednesday. He will drive a No. 25 entry sponsored by Cook Out, a North Carolina-based fast food restaurant chain.
Labonte is a veteran of 729 Cup starts from 1991 to 2016, accumulating 21 victories.