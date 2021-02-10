NASCAR BRIEFS: Daytona 500 entry list includes 44 cars

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The entry list for this Sunday’s running of the Daytona 500, the season-opener for the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway, was released Tuesday and includes 44 drivers going for 40 starting spots.

With the 36 chartered entries locked in, the most notable entries include the eight “open” cars without charters that will vie for the final four starting spots, with the other half failing to qualify. The fastest two of these drivers in Wednesday night’s qualifying locked into the 500, while the other two spots can be secured in tonight’s Duel qualifying races.

Open entries include Garrett Smithley in MBM Motorsports’ No. 13 Ford, Kaz Grala in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet, Austin Cindric in Team Penske’s No. 33 Ford, David Ragan in Front Row Motorsports’ No. 36 Ford, Ryan Preece in JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 37 Chevrolet, Noah Gragson in Beard Motorsports’ No. 62 Chevrolet, Timmy Hill in MBM Motorsports’ No. 66 Ford and Ty Dillon in Gaunt Brothers Racing’s No. 96 Toyota.

Both NY Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing opted against making Daytona 500 attempts.

