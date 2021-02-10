NASCAR BRIEFS: Daytona 500 entry list includes 44 cars

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The entry list for this Sunday’s running of the Daytona 500, the season-opener for the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway, was released Tuesday and includes 44 drivers going for 40 starting spots.
With the 36 chartered entries locked in, the most notable entries include the eight “open” cars without charters that will vie for the final four starting spots, with the other half failing to qualify. The fastest two of these drivers in Wednesday night’s qualifying locked into the 500, while the other two spots can be secured in tonight’s Duel qualifying races.
Open entries include Garrett Smithley in MBM Motorsports’ No. 13 Ford, Kaz Grala in Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Chevrolet, Austin Cindric in Team Penske’s No. 33 Ford, David Ragan in Front Row Motorsports’ No. 36 Ford, Ryan Preece in JTG Daugherty Racing’s No. 37 Chevrolet, Noah Gragson in Beard Motorsports’ No. 62 Chevrolet, Timmy Hill in MBM Motorsports’ No. 66 Ford and Ty Dillon in Gaunt Brothers Racing’s No. 96 Toyota.
Both NY Racing and Tommy Baldwin Racing opted against making Daytona 500 attempts.
Ware eyeing Indy-CMS double
As he approaches his first fulltime Cup season in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet, Cody Ware also is exploring a possible part-time IndyCar season with the team through its new partnership with Dale Coyne Racing. That could include the Memorial Day weekend double of running the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day, something in which Ware says he’s interested.
Other drivers to do the double include John Andretti (1994), Tony Stewart (1999, 2001), Robby Gordon (2002-04) and Kurt Busch (2014).
Busch announces truck slate
Kyle Busch again will drive five Camping World Truck Series races in 2021 for the team he owns, Kyle Busch Motorsports recently announced. He will race the No. 51 Toyota at Las Vegas (March 5), Atlanta (March 20), Richmond (April 17), Kansas (May 1) and Pocono (June 26). Busch is the series’ all-time winningest driver with 59 victories across 155 races in 18 seasons.
Gilliland in CWTS opener
Owner-driver David Gilliland will return to wheel in the truck series for Friday’s season-opener at Daytona, piloting the No. 17 David Gilliland Racing Ford. He last raced in the series in 2019, driving twice for his own team including a 13th-place finish at Daytona. Gilliland was the 2018 Daytona trucks polesitter, finishing 21st, and placed sixth in the 2015 version of the race.
Buescher back with Niece
James Buescher, the 2012 truck champion, returns to Niece Motorsports for Friday’s truck race at Daytona after making his first start in five years with the team last season at Texas. Buescher, who has six truck wins and an Xfinity Series win at Daytona, will drive the No. 44 Chevrolet.
NECMO entering after all
After it recently was reported the team had no 2021 plans, NEMCO Motorsports will enter Friday’s truck race at Daytona, after all. Veteran owner-driver Joe Nemechek will drive his own truck, likely a No. 8 Chevrolet. He is a four-time Cup winner and the 1992 Xfinity champion.
Zamora gets ARCA ride
Brittney Zamora will race in the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at Daytona in Rette Jones Racing’s No. 30 Ford, the team recently announced. It will be Zamora’s first start on the main ARCA tour, but she has 21 combined ARCA Menards Series East and West starts in two years.