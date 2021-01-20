NASCAR BRIEFS: Daytona 500 week schedule finalized

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR’s racing schedule for the week of the Daytona 500 has been set, including times for the Busch Clash and Daytona 500 qualifying under the lights.
The Clash, which for the first time will be held on Daytona International Speedway’s road course, will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, airing on FOX Sports 1. Qualifying for the 500 will be held the following night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and also will air on FS1.
The week will culminate with the 63rd running of the Great American Race at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, on FOX. The Duels at Daytona qualifying races to set the 500 starting lineup will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, airing on FS1.
The Cup Series will have practice sessions at 12:05 p.m. on Feb. 10 (FS1) and 9:30 a.m. (FOX Sports 2) and 12:05 p.m. (FS1) on Saturday, Feb. 13.
For the Xfinity Series, the week will start with a practice session at 4:35 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, on FS1, followed by qualifying at 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 13 with coverage starting on FS2 but switching to FS1 at 11 a.m. The 300-mile season-opener will be that evening at 5 p.m. on FS1.
The Camping World Truck Series will have a practice session at 5:35 p.m. on Feb. 11 with TV coverage on FS1. Qualifying will be at 3:10 p.m. on Feb. 12 on FS1 and the 250-mile race to kick off the season will take place that night at 7 p.m. on FS1.
And the ARCA Menards Series will practice at 1 p.m. on Feb. 12, qualify at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 (with no TV coverage for either) and race that afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on FS1.
Derrike Cope running 500
Derrike Cope, the 1990 Daytona 500 champion, will return to the Great American Race for the first time in 17 years, the 62-year-old driver confirmed to FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass on Tuesday. Cope will drive the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet, which will be prepared for competition by StarCom Racing — of which Cope is a co-owner.
As a chartered entry, Cope is guaranteed to make his first Cup Series start since 2018. He last competed in the Daytona 500 in 2004 in a Dan Arnold-owned Dodge. His most recent superspeedway start was at Talladega Superspeedway in the fall of 2006 when he was 43rd.
Cope has two wins in 427 career Cup starts, including at Dover later in the 1990 season.
Venturini signs four drivers
Venturini Motorsports recently signed four drivers for the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season, including a fulltime effort for Corey Heim and partial schedules for Drew Dollar, Gracie Trotter and Derek Griffith.
Heim, who ran three races in 2020 with the team including a win in the season finale at Kansas Speedway, will make a championship run in the team's No. 20 Toyota. Dollar, who was fulltime last year and won at Talladega Superspeedway, will run 13 races this year in the No. 15 Toyota. Trotter, new to the team, will split 10 races between the Nos. 15 and 25 Toyotas. And Griffith, another VMS newcomer, will drive the No. 55 Toyota in two events.
Sanchez, Rev move up ranks
Nick Sanchez and Rev Racing's No. 6 Chevrolet will advance from the ARCA Menards Series East up to the national ARCA tour fulltime this season, the team recently announced. Sanchez ran fulltime in the East series last year, finishing third in the points standings with four top 10s in six races.
Sanchez and Rev also ran four national ARCA races in 2020, finishing sixth at Phoenix Raceway and 10th at Toledo Speedway.
Van Alst back after 19 years
Veteran driver Greg Van Alst plans to make his first ARCA Menards Series start in 19 years, piloting a self-owned No. 35 Chevrolet in the season-opener at Daytona on Feb. 13. Van Alst made three ARCA starts in 2002 for Locke Brothers Racing, including a top 15 run at Chicagoland Speedway.
Van Alst most recently ran in the CARS Tour, including a super late model runner-up finish at Bristol Motor Speedway last year.
Diaz gets fulltime East ride
Mason Diaz will chase an ARCA Menards Series East title in 2021 in Visconti Racing’s No. 74 Chevrolet, the driver announced Tuesday. The effort will be crew chiefed by veteran wrench Tommy Baldwin Jr.
Diaz ran fulltime in the East with Venturini in 2020, tallying a best finish of third at Dover. Visconti made three starts apiece in the East and national ARCA series with drivers Giovanni Bromante, Joe Graf Jr. and Ayrton Ori.