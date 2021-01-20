NASCAR BRIEFS: Daytona 500 week schedule finalized

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR’s racing schedule for the week of the Daytona 500 has been set, including times for the Busch Clash and Daytona 500 qualifying under the lights.

The Clash, which for the first time will be held on Daytona International Speedway’s road course, will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, airing on FOX Sports 1. Qualifying for the 500 will be held the following night at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, and also will air on FS1.

The week will culminate with the 63rd running of the Great American Race at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, on FOX. The Duels at Daytona qualifying races to set the 500 starting lineup will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, airing on FS1.

The Cup Series will have practice sessions at 12:05 p.m. on Feb. 10 (FS1) and 9:30 a.m. (FOX Sports 2) and 12:05 p.m. (FS1) on Saturday, Feb. 13.

For the Xfinity Series, the week will start with a practice session at 4:35 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, on FS1, followed by qualifying at 10:40 a.m. on Feb. 13 with coverage starting on FS2 but switching to FS1 at 11 a.m. The 300-mile season-opener will be that evening at 5 p.m. on FS1.