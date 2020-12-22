NASCAR BRIEFS: MBM entering 2 cars in Daytona 500

STATESVILLE — MBM Motorsports again will enter two cars in the NASCAR Cup Series’ season-opening Daytona 500 in February at Daytona International Speedway, the team recently said.

In 2020, MBM entered Timmy Hill, who made the show in the No. 66 Toyota and finished 27th, and Chad Finchum, who just missed making the 40-car field in the No. 49 Toyota. Both drivers will be back for another attempt with MDM, this time in Fords.

Hill, who ran a full 36-race Cup slate for the first time with the team along with 29 Xfinity Series races, and Finchum, who ended up running three Cup races and 29 Xfinity events, also will return to the team’s NXS program this year. Stephen Leicht, the 2012 Cup rookie of the year, will be back with MBM on the Xfinity side as well after making 24 starts in 2020, and will race on the Cup side for the team at road courses and Nashville Superspeedway.

Jeffrey Earnhardt back with JDM

Jeffrey Earnhardt will be back in JD Motorsports’ No. 0 Chevrolet to drive a full season in the Xfinity Series 2021, the team announced Monday. Earnhardt drove 29 of 33 races for JDM in 2020, including 26 starts in the No. 0.