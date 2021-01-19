NASCAR BRIEFS: McMurray running Daytona 500 for Spire

Vanderwal made the first 30 NXS starts of his career in 2020, all with Means. His best finish was 19th at Pocono Raceway in the summer. His season was marred with DNFs, with Vanderwal failing to finish eight of the first 19 races before finding more reliability down the stretch.

The tweet said Means will announce a new driver for the car soon. Veteran J.J. Yeley ran the first three races of 2020 for the team.

Deegan to use No. 1 in trucks

Hailie Deegan will use the No. 1 for her NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rookie season in a David Gilliland Racing Ford, the team announced Monday. Deegan drove a No. 17 Ford for DGR in her series debut last fall at Kansas Speedway, running 16th.

Deegan ran a full ARCA Menards Series slate for DGR in 2020, finishing third in the points standings with 17 top 10s in 20 races. Deegan's career highlights so far have come in what now is the ARCA Menards Series West from 2018-19, when she ran two fulltime seasons and won three times.

Rohrbaugh plans most truck races