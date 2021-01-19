NASCAR BRIEFS: McMurray running Daytona 500 for Spire

CONCORD — Jamie McMurray will be back behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series ride for the first time in two years at next month’s season-opening Daytona 500.
McMurray will drive Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet, a car prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing, McMurray’s former team. It is a similar arrangement to McMurray’s most recent start in 2019 when he followed up his retirement from fulltime competition in a one-off at Daytona with a Spire-Ganassi partnership.
McMurray and Ganassi won the 2010 Daytona 500 together, as well as that year’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the fall race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. McMurray also won at Daytona International Speedway in the summer of 2007.
Ty Dillon lands Daytona ride
Ty Dillon has landed a Daytona 500 ride with Gaunt Brothers Racing, a pairing of a driver and team both trying to rebuild in 2021.
Dillon spent four seasons driving for Germain Racing but lost his ride when lack of sponsorship led the team to close. Gaunt Brothers last year ran its first full Cup season but struggled in part because COVID-19 protocols wiped out almost all practice, qualifying and testing.
Bass Pro Shops and Black Rifle Coffee Company will sponsor the No. 96 Toyota as Dillon attempts to qualify for NASCAR's Feb. 14 opener at Daytona International Speedway. It's the only race Dillon has announced for 2021, but he's eligible for the Busch Clash and could land the 23XI Racing seat for the exhibition event on Daytona's road course.
A limited schedule focused only on superspeedways and road courses gives GBR a needed pause after its disappointing first full season.
Bilicki goes fulltime with Ware
Rick Ware Racing announced its second 2021 fulltime Cup Series driver in as many days Tuesday, tapping Josh Bilicki to drive its No. 52 Chevrolet fulltime this season.
Bilicki made 22 Cup starts in 2020 with RWR, Spire and Tommy Baldwin Racing. His best finish was 25th, accomplished twice at Indianapolis and Kansas Speedway. Bilicki’s first 13 Cup starts from 2017-19 all came with Ware.
Bilicki joins Cody Ware as a fulltime driver for RWR in 2021, with Joey Gase and James Davison also expected to drive for the team for undetermined amounts of races.
No word on vaccination plan
NASCAR is "mum" on any development on garage COVID-19 vaccination plan, according to a report by Sports Business Journal's Adam Stern, which contrasts to a plan in the works for IndyCar.
Stern says IndyCar is working on a plan for members of its garage area, but will not jump the line on vaccine distribution. Instead, Stern reports, the series will wait until younger age brackets in Indiana are allowed to be inoculated.
NASCAR did not do testing after returning from the COVID-19 shutdown, opting instead for symptom screening at race tracks. Now-retired seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and playoff driver Austin Dillon were the only Cup Series drivers to test positive during the 2020 season.
Combs doing pre-race concert
NASCAR will attempt some normalcy at the season-opening Daytona 500 with a live pre-race concert — the first big performance at a track during the pandemic — featuring country music star Luke Combs.
Combs, who performed virtually for NASCAR's season finale in November, has not done a live show since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. NASCAR, which prides itself on its elaborate pre-race pomp and entertainment, has not had a major live performance since Pitbull and Blake Shelton performed in the final race before sports were halted.
Buford driving for new NXS team
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a new team for 2021 owned by Big Machine Records owner Scott Borchetta and Jade Buford will drive Big Machine Racing Team’s No. 48 Chevrolet, Stern reports.
Buford, and experienced road course racer made his first four NXS starts in 2020 between SS-Greenlight Racing and JD Motorsports, all with sponsorship from Big Machine. The last of those four starts produced his first career top 10, an eighth-place run at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Vanderwal won't return to Means
Kody Vanderwal will not return Jimmy Means Racing's No. 52 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series in 2021, according to a tweet by the driver. Vanderwal said team owner Jimmy Means asked him to return, but the deal fell through because Vanderwal was not able to secure sponsorship.
Vanderwal made the first 30 NXS starts of his career in 2020, all with Means. His best finish was 19th at Pocono Raceway in the summer. His season was marred with DNFs, with Vanderwal failing to finish eight of the first 19 races before finding more reliability down the stretch.
The tweet said Means will announce a new driver for the car soon. Veteran J.J. Yeley ran the first three races of 2020 for the team.
Deegan to use No. 1 in trucks
Hailie Deegan will use the No. 1 for her NASCAR Camping World Truck Series rookie season in a David Gilliland Racing Ford, the team announced Monday. Deegan drove a No. 17 Ford for DGR in her series debut last fall at Kansas Speedway, running 16th.
Deegan ran a full ARCA Menards Series slate for DGR in 2020, finishing third in the points standings with 17 top 10s in 20 races. Deegan's career highlights so far have come in what now is the ARCA Menards Series West from 2018-19, when she ran two fulltime seasons and won three times.
Rohrbaugh plans most truck races
Owner-driver Cody Rohrbaugh and CR7 Motorsports will run at least 16 truck series races in 2021, according to a report by TobyChristie.com. The report says the team plans to kick off its No. 9 Chevrolet’s campaign in the season-opener at Daytona next month.
Rohrbaugh ran 17 truck races last season, earning top five finishes at Daytona (third) and Talladega (fifth), along with a sixth-place finish at Richmond. Rohrbaugh also ran 11 races in the series from 2018-19.
Young's team expands to ARCA
Young's Motorsports, a fixture for years in the Camping World Truck Series, has expanded to the ARCA Menards Series for 2021, the team recently announced. The team made its ARCA debut at last weekend's Daytona International Speedway test session with drivers Kris Wright and Toni Breidinger.
Young's has been in the truck series since 2012, earning its first win with Spencer Boyd at Talladega Superspeedway in the fall of 2019. Wright and Boyd will drive fulltime for the team in that series in 2021. The team has yet to announce an ARCA driver lineup.