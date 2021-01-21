NASCAR BRIEFS: Xfinity champ Cindric to attempt Daytona 500

MOORESVILLE — Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with Team Penske as part of a limited 2021 Cup Series schedule before fulltime 2022 competition, the team announced Wednesday.

Cindric will drive the No. 33 Ford, a new fourth entry for the team. The rest of his 2021 Cup schedule has yet to be announced, but it already is official he will drive the No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing in 2022, replacing Matt DiBenedetto.

As a non-chartered entry, Cindric either will have to qualify his way into the Daytona 500 on time trial speed or race his way in later in the week in his duel qualifying race. The field on non-chartered drivers attempting to make this year’s 500 is deep, with Cindric joined by Kaz Grala, David Ragan, Ryan Preece, Chad Finchum, Noah Gragson, Timmy Hill, Ty Dillon and possibly others all competing for just four spots.

Allmendinger in Daytona RC race

A.J. Allmendinger will attempt to make his first Cup start since 2018 when the series remains at Daytona International Speedway for the second race of the season, this one on the road course. Kaulig Racing announced Thursday that the veteran driver will pilot its No. 16 Chevrolet there.