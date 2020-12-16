NASCAR tests at Daytona, CARS at Rockingham

Two of stock car racing’s most storied tracks rumbled to life as drivers hit the pavement for testing sessions this week.

Daytona International Speedway was the site of the latest test of the NASCAR Next Gen on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Rockingham Speedway on Tuesday hosted a tire test for CARS Tour drivers ahead of that series’ March 6 season-opener at the resurrected facility.

Roush Fenway Racing driver Chris Buescher was the latest driver behind the wheel of NASCAR’s Next Gen car, slated for a 2022 debut with the Cup Series. Buescher’s test of the “P3” prototype, prepared by Richard Childress Racing, was the first stop on a superspeedway for the car. The P3 previously was tested by William Byron at California, Cole Custer at Dover and Kurt Busch at the Charlotte Roval.

Other prototypes have been tested at Richmond with Austin Dillon, Phoenix with Joey Logano, Homestead with Erik Jones, the Daytona road course with IMSA driver Felipe Nasr and the Charlotte Roval with Martin Truex Jr.

The CARS Tour test at Rockingham involved several drivers trying out rubber from Hoosier and General Tire as the track prepares to host its first notable race of any kind since 2013.

