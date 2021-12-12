Navy's D dominates in win over Army

Cole Talley added field goals of 31 and 32 yards in helping Army take a 13-7 halftime lead. The Black Knights generated little after that in seeing their four-game winning streak snapped.

"They beat blocks, they just destroyed blocks," Army coach Jeff Monken said. "They just did a much better job defending us than we did attacking them on offense. We tried different things and none of them worked. We just got outplayed."

After Anderson's touchdown, Lavatai capped an 11-play, 83-yard response by the Midshipmen, scoring on an 8-yard run on which fullback James Harris helped carry him the final 3 yards.

"I was thinking about jumping," said Lavatai, who ran for 62 yards and was 4 of 6 for 82 yards passing. "Good thing I didn't because I probably would not have gotten there."

Navy took over in the second half, taking the kickoff and going 74 yards in 10 plays with Lavatai scoring from 2 yards out. The drive featured a 26-yard run by Chance Warren on fourth-and-4 that got the ball to the 2. It was supposed to be a pass to Lavatai, but Warren saw it wasn't open so he ran.