NBA-leading Suns rout Hornets 137-106

Mikal Bridges had 16 points, Landry Shamet 15 and Jae Crowder and Chris Paul had 14 apiece, Cam Johnson scored 12 and Cameron Payne had 11 for the Suns, who are 14-0 at home after losing their first two. The Elias Sports Bureau is the Suns had at nine players score in double figures for the first time since April 21, 1991, against Portland.

"We have a 'we score' mentality," Suns coach Monty Williams said. "We score, we defend and I think when you play that way, it creates a lot of opportunity to shoot the ball from range or attack the paint."

Miles Bridges had 26 points for Charlotte, and former Sun Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16. LaMelo Ball had nine points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, but was 2 of 12 from the field and 1 of 6 from behind the arc.

It started early as Phoenix built a 37-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

"We just wanted to come in focused and make them pay," Booker said. "If they made any mistakes defensively make sure we found the right person and shoot it with confidence."

As for Booker, Williams said, "He didn't look winded at all. He was gliding up and down the floor."