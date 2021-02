NCHSAA 2A, 3A West basketball playoff pairings

First round Tuesday, second round Thursday, third round Saturday; all at higher seeds

3A WEST

GIRLS

No. 1 Freedom vs. No. 16 North Buncombe

No. 8 Cox Mill vs. No. 9 Asheville

No. 5 NW Cabarrus vs. No. 12 Hickory

No. 4 Ashbrook vs. No. 13 Alexander Central

No. 3 Carson vs. No. 14 Kings Mountain

No. 6 Cuthbertson vs. No. 11 Crest

No. 7 Dudley vs. No. 10 Charlotte Catholic

No. 2 Enka vs. No. 15 SW Guilford

2A WEST

BOYS

No. 1 Hendersonville vs. No. 16 Ledford

No. 8 West Stanly vs. No. 9 Atkins

No. 5 Mountain Heritage vs. No. 12 Salisbury

No. 4 Ashe County vs. No. 13 West Caldwell