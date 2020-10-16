NCHSAA announces 2020-21 attendance protocols

For volleyball, pre-match conferences will be limited to one coach from each team and the two referees, who must meet at center court with social distancing and face coverings. Pre-game handshakes will be suspended in favor of “air-fives” from the 10-foot attack line or another show of sportsmanship from the same line. Game balls will be disinfected during set changes and timeouts. The practice of teams switching benches in between sets will be suspended unless there is a distinct disadvantage between bench areas. Face coverings must be worn when players are not actively competing. Social distancing will be required on benches, during substitutions and at the officials’ table.