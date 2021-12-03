NCHSAA concludes winter meetings

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA board of directors held its annual winter meeting on Thursday, and its main focus was on the economic fallout schools are still dealing with amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NCHSAA approved a 2021-22 budget, which includes an estimated $1.2 million shortfall. It marks the second straight year the association has experienced a negative annual operating budget, impacting operational and program reserves. The board felt the association is currently in a stable financial position and can absorb some expenses for member schools in their ongoing attempts to recover from the impacts of shortened seasons during the 2020-2021 school year.
In a similar vein, the NCHSAA announced it is waiving the membership dues for 2021-22 only. Schools will only be responsible for the $100 annual school fee for the year.
In other moves, the state association:
Approved a rule that any student missing five or more consecutive days of practice for illness or injury must practice for three separate days prior to a return to competition.
Approved inserting a “leapfrog” provision in the playoff qualification process, effective immediately. This was done, the state says, using feedback from member coaches and athletic directors following qualification and seeding process for bracketed sports during the fall playoff season. Although teams with higher RPI ratings will still be seeded higher, they may not qualify before a team that finished ahead of them in their conference standings.