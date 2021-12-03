NCHSAA concludes winter meetings

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA board of directors held its annual winter meeting on Thursday, and its main focus was on the economic fallout schools are still dealing with amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NCHSAA approved a 2021-22 budget, which includes an estimated $1.2 million shortfall. It marks the second straight year the association has experienced a negative annual operating budget, impacting operational and program reserves. The board felt the association is currently in a stable financial position and can absorb some expenses for member schools in their ongoing attempts to recover from the impacts of shortened seasons during the 2020-2021 school year.

In a similar vein, the NCHSAA announced it is waiving the membership dues for 2021-22 only. Schools will only be responsible for the $100 annual school fee for the year.

In other moves, the state association:

Approved a rule that any student missing five or more consecutive days of practice for illness or injury must practice for three separate days prior to a return to competition.