NCHSAA delays fall sports until Sept. 1

On Wednesday morning, in response to N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement of a hybrid start to the school year, the NCHSAA Board of Directors approved the following rule and calendar changes.
The start of NCHSAA fall sports is delayed until at least September 1. The first five student days of the 2020-21 school year will be designated as a “dead period” for all sports, allowing school staff to focus on the start of school. NCHSAA Phase One of the summer conditioning and workouts will continue until further notice.
"For now, we believe these steps provide hope for our student athletes, and the possibility for playing fall sports. We know that many decisions are being made relative to the reopening plan your schools will follow," said Commissioner Que Tucker.
"After each LEA has had an opportunity to formalize and finalize those reopening plans, the NCHSAA staff will survey the membership to determine how sports should and/or can fit into the various models that will exist across the state.
