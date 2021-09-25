NCHSAA: No oversight agreement reached

RALEIGH — One day after The Associated Press reported that North Carolina Republican legislators said there was an agreement in principle that would keep the NCHSAA in operation but under the close eye of the state government, NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said no such agreement was reached.
House and Senate GOP members who have scrutinized the association have said changes are needed to address what they deem is the group's oversized control over member schools, eligibility decisions and monetary penalties. They have also highlighted the flush coffers of the association, which was founded more than a century ago.
The state legislature’s effort to directly oversee the NCHSAA, House Bill 91, has now reached a seventh version. That version was shot down emphatically in a 98-0 vote by the state Senate last week after passing the House.
Afterward, GOP lawmakers from both chambers said legislators from both parties met Wednesday with representatives of Gov. Roy Cooper, the State Board of Education and NCHSAA "to discuss the best pathway forward.”
"We're happy to report that after months of examining how best to support our student athletes and high school athletics we've come to an agreement," a House GOPs statement released last week read. "We believe this agreement will put the needs of our student athletes first, while allowing for a better, more transparent governing structure."
House GOPs want the NCHSAA to sign off on the outside oversight by Oct. 15 and have threatened to shut the association down after this school year if that’s not done, replacing it with a proposed 17-member North Carolina Interscholastic Athletic Commission, composed of superintendents, principals, athletic directors or certain coaches.
The NCHSAA has played hardball to this point and continued to do so this week.
"We do not believe an agreement was reached on any specific items that would then show up in a (memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education)," Tucker subsequently told HighSchoolOT.
"The NCHSAA position has been and continues to be that the Association and the State Board of Education need to be afforded the opportunity to formalize a memorandum of understanding outside of the political pressure and coercion of members of the General Assembly."