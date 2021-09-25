NCHSAA: No oversight agreement reached

RALEIGH — One day after The Associated Press reported that North Carolina Republican legislators said there was an agreement in principle that would keep the NCHSAA in operation but under the close eye of the state government, NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said no such agreement was reached.

House and Senate GOP members who have scrutinized the association have said changes are needed to address what they deem is the group's oversized control over member schools, eligibility decisions and monetary penalties. They have also highlighted the flush coffers of the association, which was founded more than a century ago.

The state legislature’s effort to directly oversee the NCHSAA, House Bill 91, has now reached a seventh version. That version was shot down emphatically in a 98-0 vote by the state Senate last week after passing the House.

Afterward, GOP lawmakers from both chambers said legislators from both parties met Wednesday with representatives of Gov. Roy Cooper, the State Board of Education and NCHSAA "to discuss the best pathway forward.”