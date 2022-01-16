Necas produces as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

"It has been a while for us to find a good start in a game," Svechnikov said. "The effort was there and that's why it was a success."

Trocheck's first goal in seven games gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead just over a minute into the second period.

Necas produced his goal by coming down the right side and firing the puck past Demko. It gave Carolina 3-1 lead less than five minutes into the second period and was his 100th career point.

Since the franchise relocated from Connecticut for the 1997-98 season, seven Hurricanes have posted multi-point games on their birthdays.

"If you play hard, you get some chances to show our skill," Necas said.

In their first game since allowing more than four goals for just the second time this season, the Hurricanes were attentive.

"They come at you in waves," Horvat said. "They seem to be on top of you all the time."

That was what the Hurricanes needed.