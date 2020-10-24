No. 14 Tar Heels smash No. 23 N.C. State on ground in win

CHAPEL HILL — Javonte Williams ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 14 North Carolina beat No. 23 N.C. State 48-21 in Saturday's renewal of the longtime state rivalry.

Michael Carter ran for 106 yards and a score of his own for the Tar Heels (4-1 ACC), who used a run-through-and-over-tacklers ground game that helped them take control in the third quarter.

UNC ran for 326 yards and finished with 578 overall, bouncing back from an upset loss at Florida State to beat the Wolfpack (4-2 ACC) by a lopsided margin for the second straight season.

Sam Howell threw for 252 yards and a TD for the Tar Heels, while Dyami Brown had 105 yards on a career-best seven catches.

The Wolfpack had little go right offensively in the first game without injured starting quarterback Devin Leary. Bailey Hockman started but was pulled after three series for true freshman Ben Finley, only to see the Wolfpack go back to Hockman in the third after Finley threw two interceptions and lost a fumble on a sack.

This was the first meeting with both teams ranked in the AP Top 25 since 1993.