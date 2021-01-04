 Skip to main content
No. 19 Clemson looks for home win vs N.C. State
No. 19 Clemson looks for home win vs N.C. State

  • Updated
  • 0
NCSU logo (copy)

North Carolina State (6-1, 2-0) vs. No. 19 Clemson (8-1, 2-1)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Clemson looks for its fourth straight win over North Carolina State at Littlejohn Coliseum. The last victory for the Wolfpack at Clemson was a 66-61 win on March 3, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Clemson's Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEVON: Devon Daniels has connected on 28.1 percent of the 32 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over the last three games. He's also made 67.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Clemson has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 71.3 points while giving up 51.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Wolfpack. Clemson has 42 assists on 69 field goals (60.9 percent) over its previous three matchups while North Carolina State has assists on 38 of 86 field goals (44.2 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING STATE: North Carolina State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 28.5 percent of all possessions this year, the fourth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.

