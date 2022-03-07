No. 3 NC State women top Miami for 3rd straight ACC title

“I don’t know you can defend that team any better than we did,” Miami coach Katie Meier said. “We held them to 60. If you told me we were going to have more points in the paint against them and they were only going to hit five 3s and that we were also going to out-rebound them, I would think that we were out on the court right now with confetti on our heads.

“I just don’t know that you can ask more from a team and be gutsier or whatever than we were.”

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Meier’s Hurricanes have almost certainly taken care of any bubble drama when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. They have won eight of 10, with the highlight here being the rally to beat Louisville led by Destiny Harden — who hit the last-second shot to cap her run of scoring the game’s final 15 points — followed by the semifinal win against the Irish to earn the program’s first title-game trip.

“We came in as underdogs and we showed people that we’re not the underdogs no more,” Marshall said, “and we’re going to keep rolling in the NCAA Tournament.”