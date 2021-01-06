No. 3 NCSU women have 2 games postponed

RALEIGH — The ACC on Tuesday postponed two women’s basketball games this week for third-ranked N.C. State after a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Wolfpack program.

The postponements affected State’s games today at Virginia Tech and Sunday at Wake Forest. Instead, No. 2 Louisville will visit Virginia Tech today while Boston College will visit Wake on Sunday.

That was part of a series of women’s scheduling adjustments announced by the league. Others included postponing two Notre Dame games with Syracuse and Pittsburgh both dealing with COVID-19 issues, as well as announcing dates for four games previously postponed games.

WCU men’s game postponed

Saturday's Southern Conference men's game between Western Carolina and host Samford was postponed Tuesday due to continued COVID-19 quarantine requirements and protocols. WCU (7-3, 0-1 SoCon) is next slated to host in-state foe UNC-Greensboro on Jan. 13.

Also in the SoCon, East Tennessee State says it has paused activities and postponed its next two games after a positive COVID-19 test. This is the second time this season ETSU’s schedule has been affected. The Bucs’ trip to UNC-Asheville on Dec. 8 also was postponed.