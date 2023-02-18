CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kihei Clark's fifth season at Virginia has been one of breaking numerous records, and a few opponents' hearts, too.

Clark scored 15 points, including a pair of critical free throws with 22.6 seconds left, and added Virginia's career assist record to his resume in the No. 7 Cavaliers' 57-55 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday.

After the Fighting Irish closed to 55-54, Clark converted both ends of a one-and-one. Trey Wertz made the front end of a one-and-one with 3.9 seconds left for the Fighting Irish, but missed the second after a timeout. The ball was tipped out to Dane Goodwin for a potential game-winning 3-pointer, but his wide-open shot bounced off the rim.

"We couldn't ask for a better look," said Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, who is stepping down after this season. Then he, like several other coaches have this season, bid Clark a hopeful farewell.

"I really don't want to see him anymore," Brey said. "He is the ultimate winner, man. I said, you are a big-time winner, man,"

Clark, who broke John Crotty's school assist record when he fed Jayden Garden for a short jumper with 17:52 left, downplayed the mark, just the latest he's established this season.

"I think being a point guard, I think this is something to do with, you know, being in that position, but it's a team award," Clark said, "... the guys make a lot of shots and I give the credit to them."

Armaan Franklin added 12 points and Reece Beekman had 11 for Virginia (21-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who assured themselves at least a share of first place in the conference pending a game between Virginia Tech and co-leader Pittsburgh later Saturday.

Virginia shot just 36.5% (19-52), but made Notre Dame the 40th consecutive ACC school to fail to score 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena.

Nate Laszewski led Notre Dame (10-17, 2-14) with 18 points and Goodwin had 12, including a pair of 3-pointers. The Fighting Irish are now 0-10 away from home this season.

Notre Dame scored the first six points after halftime to take a 31-29 lead. Jayden Gardner later hit a short jumper and Reece Beekman followed with a 3-pointer, sparking a 13-5 run to put the Cavaliers ahead 53-45. The Irish closed to within three twice in the closing minutes.

The Cavaliers used a 10-2 run over a span of 8 1/2 minutes to open a 27-18 lead, but the Irish outscored them 7-2 to finish the half trailing 29-25.

Boston College topples Florida State 75-69

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Quinten Post scored 21 points, Devin McGlockton added 16, and Boston College held off Florida State 75-69 on Saturday after leading by 19 points early in the game.

Post made 7 of 11 shots, including 5-for-5 from 3-point distance, in 25 minutes of play before fouling out. McGlockton was 3-for-4 from the field and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Prince Aligbe added 10 points for the Eagles (13-15, 7-10 ACC).

Florida State lost to Clemson by 40 last time out and fell behind 30-11 in this one, only to get within four points several times in the second half. McGlockton scored 10 of Boston College's 12 points in a key stretch, giving the Eagles a 62-55 lead with 1:32 remaining. Boston College made 13 of 14 free throws in the final minute and a half.

Florida State got within four points one last time when Darin Green Jr. hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining. Aligbe finished off the win with two free throws and BC finished at 29-for-35 from the line. Florida State made 30 of 34 free throws.

Caleb Mills scored 27 points for Florida State (8-20, 6-11) and was 17-for-21 from the line. Green added 13 points and Chandler Jackson had 10.

BC outshot FSU 45% to 31% and Florida State had only four assists.

After trailing by double digits for most of the game, Florida State scored six straight points to get within 46-42 with 10:29 remaining in regulation. Two free throws by Green and a pair from Mills got the Seminoles within four points again, 50-46, with 7:01 remaining.

Twice more Florida State got within four points and both times McGlockton converted a three-point play to put BC up by seven heading to the final minutes.

After a 5-4 start to the ACC season, the Seminoles have lost seven of eight conference games.

Boston College has a home game against No. 7 Virginia on Wednesday.

Florida State plays at No. 15 Miami on Saturday.