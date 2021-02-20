No changes locally in final draft of realignment

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA recently released its fourth and final draft of statewide realignment, and as expected, it brought no changes for the four Burke County schools’ proposed conferences for 2021-25.

The NCHSAA board of directors in March will vote to approve the final draft, ending the once-every-four-years process.

Each county school will head its own way to different leagues starting in August. The county’s schools are on track for massively expanded conference travel as they will now go to 13 different western North Carolina counties, including at least one trip over 100 miles one way for a league contest.

Draughn is in a seven-team 1A/2A conference with fellow 1As Avery, Mitchell, Mountain Heritage and Rosman as well as 2As Madison and Owen. East Burke is in an eight-team 2A conference with Bandys, Bunker Hill, Lincolnton, Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell and West Lincoln.

Freedom is in a six-team 3A/4A split conference with fellow 3As Ashe County and Hibriten plus 4As Alexander Central, South Caldwell and Watauga. And Patton is in a seven-team 2A conference with Brevard, Chase, East Rutherford, Hendersonville, Polk County and R-S Central.

