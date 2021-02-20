No changes locally in final draft of realignment

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA recently released its fourth and final draft of statewide realignment, and as expected, it brought no changes for the four Burke County schools’ proposed conferences for 2021-25.
The NCHSAA board of directors in March will vote to approve the final draft, ending the once-every-four-years process.
Each county school will head its own way to different leagues starting in August. The county’s schools are on track for massively expanded conference travel as they will now go to 13 different western North Carolina counties, including at least one trip over 100 miles one way for a league contest.
Draughn is in a seven-team 1A/2A conference with fellow 1As Avery, Mitchell, Mountain Heritage and Rosman as well as 2As Madison and Owen. East Burke is in an eight-team 2A conference with Bandys, Bunker Hill, Lincolnton, Maiden, Newton-Conover, West Caldwell and West Lincoln.
Freedom is in a six-team 3A/4A split conference with fellow 3As Ashe County and Hibriten plus 4As Alexander Central, South Caldwell and Watauga. And Patton is in a seven-team 2A conference with Brevard, Chase, East Rutherford, Hendersonville, Polk County and R-S Central.
NCHSAA delays hoops pairings
The NCHSAA board of directors on Wednesday decided to postpone basketball playoff bracketing until today, one day later than expected in an effort to help teams finish their regular-season schedules Saturday after inclement weather late in the week.
This year’s trimmed-down playoff pairings will include 16 teams (down from 32) in each side of the state per gender per classification. The first round is Tuesday. The conference champion Freedom girls and Patton boys are expected to start at home, while the Patton girls will open on the road.
Spectator limits to increase?
The limits on the number of spectators who can attend sports events in North Carolina could be raised soon, Gov. Roy Cooper suggested Thursday, the same day on which three state senators introduced legislation to achieve that goal.
“Hopefully we will see some changes in that arena when we make the announcement on the new executive order (this) week,” Cooper said, according to The (Raleigh) News & Observer.
Under Cooper's executive orders, which expire Feb. 28, no more than 100 fans may watch high school athletics events at large outdoor venues such as football, lacrosse and soccer fields because of safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. With football season for NCHSAA schools starting Friday, there is a sense of urgency to increase the number of fans allowed at games.
Local late-week games postponed
Three Burke County outdoor, late-week athletic events were postponed after schools were closed Thursday due to inclement weather and fields remained soaked Friday.
The Patton at West Iredell soccer game was postponed for a second time, to this Thursday (Feb. 25). And the Bunker Hill at East Burke soccer game will now be played this Tuesday. Draughn’s soccer makeup game versus Hibriten was played Saturday.
And the T.C. Roberson at Patton boys and girls lacrosse games were also postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
