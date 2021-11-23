NWC, MF7 release fall all-conference lists

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference recently announced all seven of its all-conference teams, as nominated and voted upon by league coaches, while the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference released three more, including football.

In the NWC, western Burke County’s only league superlative honor from the 10 teams that were announced went to Freedom junior Katie Deacon as girls cross country runner of the year. Deacon enjoyed a terrific season that was capped by an all-state performance.

Other All-NWC boys and girls cross country runners from FHS included Leah Kirksey, Dalton Brittain, Colby Anderson and Joseph Hover.

In football, Freedom’s All-NWC players were Avery Pollard, Chris Hensley, Trenton Coffey, BG Hampton, Demarcus Lowrance, Sacred Baylor, Caleb Morrissey and Eli Thomas plus honorable mentions Curt Young and Mikey Cowling. The Patriots finished fourth in the league and reached the NCHSAA state playoffs after a year away to make it 12 postseason appearances in 13 seasons.

League awards went to Watauga’s Orlando Leon (player of the year), Grant Lawrence (defensive player of the year) and Ryan Habich (coach of the year). Hibriten also collected awards, with Coby Wilson named offensive player of the year and Trenton Cornett named special teams player of the year.