NYCFC wins MLS Cup, beating Portland in shootout

PORTLAND. Ore. — After more than a decade in Major League Soccer, goalkeeper Sean Johnson was finally able to lift the championship trophy.
He earned an MLS Cup MVP award, too.
Johnson stopped a pair of Portland penalties and New York City FC won its first MLS Cup title in a shootout after a 1-1 draw with the Timbers on Saturday. Alex Callens converted on his attempt to clinch the shootout, 4-2.
Afterward, a teammate filled the cup with champagne and handed it to Johnson, who took a drink. Johnson has been in MLS since 2010, first with the Chicago Fire. He joined the NYCFC in 2017.
"What a ride so far, this journey was crazy this year. So many up so many downs," Johnson said. "We talked amongst ourselves before the game and just said it's a massive opportunity to make it all worth it. And this is what we live for, these moments. To be to be the MVP of the finals, I mean it means the world, but it means so much more to lift the cup for this for this club."
Golden Boot winner Valentin "Taty" Castellanos scored in the opening half and it appeared that NYCFC was on its way to the league championship in regulation, but Portland's Felipe Mora scored in stoppage time to give the Timbers hope.
Johnson NYCFC's captain, stopped PKs from Mora and Diego Valeri in the shootout after the two teams went scoreless in extra time.
"I just wanted to make sure that we stayed level, we've been in that position before. I told the guys that we have the experience, not to panic, not to get down on ourselves, because there's more of an opportunity to go forward and win the game," he said about guiding the team to the finish.
NYCFC celebrated in front of the goal after Callens converted, while Valeri lay in the middle of the field in disbelief. A group of New York players broke off from the party to salute their fans, grouped in the opposite corner of the stadium.
New York stayed on the field long after the victory. Coach Ronny Delia stripped down to his underwear and lifted the trophy.
"I don't regret that, it was a big moment," Delia said. "I will keep on doing that if we keep on winning trophies."
NYCFC, which joined the league in 2015, had never advanced to the title game.
Aussie duo Leishman and Day take 3-shot lead in QBE Shootout
NAPLES, Fla. — Marc Leishman holed out for eagle for the second straight day as he and Jason Day posted an 8-under 64 in the modified alternate shot format Saturday to build a three-shot lead in the QBE Shootout.
Leishman made eagle on the 10th hole during the scramble in the first round. This time, he holed out from 96 yards on the par-4 seventh hole to give the Australian duo command of the unofficial event at Tiburon Golf Club.
Defending champions Harris English and Matt Kuchar, were still in the mix for a fourth title at the Greg Norman charity event. They had a 66 and were tied for second with the teams of Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, and Billy Horschel and Sam Burns.
Graeme McDowell and Corey Conners were another shot behind.
In modified alternate shot, both players hit tee shots and then they picked the best one and alternated shots from there. Leishman and Day had six birdies to go along with Leishman's holed shot for eagle. They were at 24-under 120.
Lexi Thompson, the only LPGA Tour player in the field, teamed with Bubba Watson for a 66 to fall five shots behind. All but one of the 12 teams posted scores in the 60s with the exception of Georgia alumni Brian Harman and Hudson Swafford, who had a 71 and were in last place.
Na and Kokrak started the back nine with two bogeys, rare in this format, but that was offset by their 10 birdies for a 64 to stay in the hunt.
Verstappen wins 1st F1 title with last lap pass
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The most dramatic Formula One season in years ended, of course, in one of the most dramatic finishes possible when Max Verstappen snatched the world championship away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP.
Mercedes filed two protests after the race.
Hamilton was five laps away from passing Michael Schumacher in the record books with an eighth championship Sunday until a crash gave Verstappen and Red Bull one final chance.
Whatever Hamilton said over his radio when Nicholas Latifi crashed to bring out the safety car was only played as one long beep to cover the expletives.
F1 race director Michael Masi took his time figuring out how to conclude the race before controversially settling on one final lap of racing to decide the title. Verstappen started the final lap just behind Hamilton, chasing him through the first four turns.
Verstappen made his pass in the fifth turn and Hamilton had one last shot. He pulled his Mercedes even with the Red Bull but couldn't clear Verstappen, who surged ahead to become the first Dutch world champion.
Verstappen and Red Bull celebrated in a champagne soak, received hugs from his fellow competitors — including Hamilton and Hamilton's father — and made his way to the DJ stand at Yas Marina Circuit and jumped wildly up and down to the music.
"It's just insane, I mean, my goal when I was little was to become a Formula One driver and to go for wins, to be on the podium," said Verstappen. "When they play the national anthem, you want it to be yours and when you stand here and they tell you that you are the world champion, it's something incredible and special."