Olynyk's buzzer-beater in OT ends Pistons' skid vs. Hornets

Olynyk said the Pistons had an inbounds play drawn up — one they have practiced frequently — but wound up having to improvise.

“Sometimes you have to just read and react in this league,” Olynyk said. “I saw an opening and obviously Killian saw it as well, and that’s half the battle. You have to have both guys on the same page.”

Pistons coach Dwane Casey liked the way his team persevered during a game with 20 lead changes.

“A month ago, we would’ve hung our heads and hung our coat at the end of regulation, but we stayed together and stuck together,” Casey said.

The Hornets had a chance to win at the end of regulation when LaMelo Ball stole an inbounds pass after Washington’s bucket, but the All-Star missed a 16-footer at the buzzer. Ball also missed a 2-footer off an offensive rebound in overtime and finished 6 of 24 shooting from the field for 17 points.

For the Hornets, it was another frustrating loss to one of the NBA’s cellar dwellers.

Earlier this season they lost to the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic — games that could cost them valuable playoff positioning or even knock them out of the postseason altogether.