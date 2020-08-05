You have permission to edit this article.
Open champ Lowry to play Wyndham
Golf brief

Open champ Lowry to play Wyndham

  • Updated
Wyndham Round 4

Shane Lowry chips out of the rough in the 2017 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

 Andrew Krech/News & Record

GREENSBORO — Shane Lowry, the reigning British Open winner, will make his fourth Wyndham Championship appearance next week, the tournament recently announced.

The 81st annual Wyndham, the sixth-oldest PGA event outside the majors which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 13-16 at Sedgefield Country Club.

A native and resident of Ireland, Lowry won the 2019 British Open in Northern Ireland by six strokes. It was his second PGA Tour victory following the 2015 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.

Lowry is 26th in the official world golf rankings. He tied for sixth at last weekend’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational for his best finish of the season. He recorded his best Wyndham finish in 2017 when he tied for seventh.

- Special to The News Herald

