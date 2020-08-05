Open champ Lowry to play Wyndham

GREENSBORO — Shane Lowry, the reigning British Open winner, will make his fourth Wyndham Championship appearance next week, the tournament recently announced.
The 81st annual Wyndham, the sixth-oldest PGA event outside the majors which will determine the outcome of the $10 Million Wyndham Rewards Top 10, is set for Aug. 13-16 at Sedgefield Country Club.
A native and resident of Ireland, Lowry won the 2019 British Open in Northern Ireland by six strokes. It was his second PGA Tour victory following the 2015 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational.
Lowry is 26th in the official world golf rankings. He tied for sixth at last weekend’s World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational for his best finish of the season. He recorded his best Wyndham finish in 2017 when he tied for seventh.
Special to The News Herald
