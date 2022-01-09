OT goal lifts Panthers past Hurricanes

Duclair, who assisted on Huberdeau's goal that came 65 seconds into the game, has 12 points across his past 12 games. He has two game-winning goals this season, both since the team's layoff of nearly two weeks.

Verhaeghe made it 3-1 just 35 seconds into the second period with his second goal in slightly more than three minutes of game time.

Skjei, a defenseman with mostly limited offensive production in his career, notched his fourth goal in a three-game span later in the second. Jarvis scored just 1:45 into the third to tie it 3-3.

Lyon was summoned with Antti Raanta out of the lineup with an apparent ailment. Frederik Andersen got the win Friday night against Calgary, but that was his first full game in about three weeks as he had been on COVID-19 protocols in late December.

"I felt like the first maybe 30 minutes of that game I was scrambling a little bit," Lyon said. "Then I found a little bit of rhythm there. That's pretty typical for being off for a while."

The Panthers improved to 6-5 in overtime outcomes. Carolina is 2-2 in overtime results.

Power issues