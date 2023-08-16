Table Rock Middle School principal Heather Hollifield announced Chip Lewis as the Falcons’ new head football coach on Tuesday.

Lewis is a 28-year coaching veteran in Burke County Public Schools, 22 of which were spent coaching football at the high school level.

Lewis said this year’s team theme will be “Culture Over Scheme.”

“We are going to create a culture that everyone wants to be part of,” Lewis said. “We will play hard, smart and together.”

Added Hollifield: “I am so excited to work with Mr. Lewis. I got to see his leadership and style first-hand last year at Freedom High School. I admire his work ethic and rapport with our students.”

Lewis will follow two coaches at Table Rock that he looks up to.

“I am blessed to be at TRMS and follow in the footsteps of John O’Neil and James Davis,” Lewis said. “Those are some big shoes to fill. I played for Coach O’Neil and lettered in football for all four years of college.”