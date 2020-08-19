Pair of Burke County greats pass away

The world of Burke County sports lost two legendary figures in the last week.
Merlin Shull, a multi-sport player and coach for 19 combined years at Drexel High School, passed away Tuesday at age 89. And Ray Merrill, a standout Glen Alpine High football player on coach Jug Wilson’s dynasty of the 1960s, passed away last Friday at age 69.
Shull graduated from Drexel in 1949 after serving as a quarterback on the school’s undefeated state-champion six-man football teams in 1948 and ’49, also playing baseball.
After earning degrees from Appalachian State and Lenoir-Rhyne, Shull returned to Drexel as an assistant football coach in the mid-1950s. Then after a coaching stint at Tryon High School, Shull was named head football coach at Drexel in 1959, a role he held until the school was consolidated into East Burke in 1974.
He also served as athletic director at Drexel and coached basketball, baseball, track and wrestling at the school. In football, Shull’s Wolverine teams compiled a record of 75-63-11. They shared the Skyline Conference title in 1963 and later finished at or above .500 in league play each year from 1967-72.
Shull finished his career in education as an assistant principal at both Freedom and East Burke high schools.
In March 2019, the gym at Hallyburton Academy in Drexel was renamed after the former coach.
“Dad loved his students, loved teaching, loved coaching and loves Drexel and Burke County,” Greg Shull, Merlin’s son, told The News Herald last year. “He thought a lot of all of his students and athletes. He always had an interest in guiding and steering students in the right way. He always thought sports was something that helped guide them in the right direction.”
Merrill played for the Green Wave on the gridiron from 1967-69, a span in which the team combined for a 32-5 record and three Skyline titles, advancing in the state playoffs each season.
Merrill in three straight seasons was honored as All-Burke County, including being named best lineman in the county as a junior and best defensive player in the county as a senior. He was also named All-Skyline Conference and All-Western North Carolina twice apiece.
In addition, Merrill lettered four years in track and two years in baseball at GAHS.
In 2012 while Merrill served as secretary of the town’s Ruritan Club, he was also the key figure in starting the GA Sports Hall of Fame to honor the town’s treasured past in athletics.
“I’m honored to be able to do this for the fine people who came through here,” Merrill told The News Herald in 2012. “There’s no way you can recognize all of them — there are thousands — but we hope this will be a good start.”
Merrill then was inducted in the GA Sports HOF’s fifth class in 2016.
“I want to thank the Ruritan Club for putting this on and God for keeping me here,” Merrill said in his induction speech.
