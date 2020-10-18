Panthers' offense 'humbled' after poor outing against Bears

But the Panthers had won three games without him, and it seemed the offense was in sync.

Coach Matt Rhule said the offensive problems were a “global issue” with protection breakdowns and receivers running the wrong routes. The Bears brought pressure from everywhere — up the middle, on the edges and on blitzes — and Bridgewater often had no time to set up in the pocket before tucking and running.

He scrambled eight times for 48 yards.

“From the very beginning, credit to Chicago, we were under duress,” Rhule said. “Teddy ran the ball more than I’ve seen him run the ball. He was having to extend plays with his feet.”

With all that said, the Panthers had two chances to tie the game in the final 2 minutes.

However, they turned the ball over twice — once on downs when Bridgewater overthrew an open D.J. Moore on a fourth-and-2 at the Bears 36 and again when he was intercepted by DeAndre Houston-Carson.

“Great teams capitalize in those situations and we didn't,” Bridgewater said.