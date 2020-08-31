Panthers say no fans for home opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers will not have fans in the stands at Bank of America Stadium for their Sept. 13 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The state of North Carolina remains in Stage 2 of reopening, and further updates from the Gov. Roy Cooper are expected next week.
The Panthers are hopeful at least a limited number of fans will be allowed in for the Oct. 4 home game against the Arizona Cardinals, although much of that could depend on if Cooper moves the state out of Phase 2.
In a statement Monday the team said it has worked “tirelessly” since March to develop and implement a responsible, comprehensive plan to ensure fans and enjoyable and safe game day experience.
The Panthers said they were confident they could safely host a limited number of fans, adding that “this is not a choice between a full stadium or an empty stadium. We have offered compromises and alternatives.”
