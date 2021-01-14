Patriots boys rally falls short at Mtn. Heritage

After a Mountain Heritage miss, Pritchard (12 points) had the look for a go-ahead basket but was blocked. The Cougars again went 0 for 2 from the foul line, but collected the rebound off the second miss and hit 1 of 2 to make it 57-55 with 26.8 seconds to play.

But as the Patriots tried to set up a play to win or tie, they were called for traveling with 4.5 seconds left, ending the hopes of sealing the comeback.

“We got beat because I did a terrible job preparing us for this game,” said FHS coach Clint Zimmerman, who took just his second loss in his 32nd game as a head coach. “I did not have us ready, I did not help us make adjustments and I allowed this to happen. The rebounding issues, the struggles we had offensively, us getting beat on their cutting actions is all on me.

“The late game life we had, the energy they showed, the way we slowly got back into this one is something we can build upon. Mountain Heritage has a very good, very physical, very tough team.”

Zaydin Pritchard (six points) hit two 3s before departing with an ankle injury just before halftime. Drew Costello added five points for FHS and Philly Harris scored four.

NOTE: The varsity girls game between the two schools was postponed and has not yet been rescheduled.