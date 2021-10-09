Patriots fall just short of first conference win at South Caldwell

SAWMILLS — The Freedom football team on Friday traveled to South Caldwell looking to rebound after last week’s home loss to Hibriten and gain its first win in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.

The Patriots were in a position to do so on the Spartans’ homecoming night, driving to the hosts’ 16-yard-line in the final minute of play.

A fourth-down pass from Landon Cox to Malakai Lloyd continued the drive, but a fumble ruined the plans as South Caldwell held on for a 20-14 win to snap a seven-game Patriot streak in the head-to-head series and collect just their sixth win in the programs’ 34 all-time meetings.

The winning touchdown for South came with 1:06 left on a 9-yard run by Jaxson Wilkerson (game-high 121 rushing yards) to break a 14-14 tie.

Freedom’s final drive started at its own 35 after the Spartan kickoff went out of bounds.

Cox completed a pass to Avery Pollard for 13 yards on the first play to get near midfield, and a defensive holding penalty on the Spartans positioned the Patriots past midfield and down to the 38-yard line.