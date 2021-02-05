Pats’ lone senior Pitman saves win vs. Watauga

As turnovers and missed free throws piled up, the Freedom boys basketball team could feel what once looked like a sure Northwestern 3A/4A Conference win slipping away.

The Patriots’ lone senior wasn’t about to let that happen.

With 6.3 seconds to go in a one-point home game Friday night versus Watauga, Saiveon Pitman forced a Pioneers’ turnover via backcourt violation by applying heavy pressure. Then, after the first of Daylin Pritchard’s free throws made it a two-point lead with 4.6 ticks to play, Pitman collected an offensive rebound off the missed second foul shot to seal the deal, 66-64.

The result was the Patriots’ first win since opening night, exactly a month before on Jan. 5 at St. Stephens. And, thanks to COVID-19 protocols, it was only FHS’ fifth game played thus far, their first since Jan. 19, and their first on the year inside the friendly, albeit emptier, confines of Crump-Rogers Gym.

“The coaches always just say you have to win by one,” Pitman said. “I was doing whatever I could just to get there.”