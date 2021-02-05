Pats’ lone senior Pitman saves win vs. Watauga

As turnovers and missed free throws piled up, the Freedom boys basketball team could feel what once looked like a sure Northwestern 3A/4A Conference win slipping away.
The Patriots’ lone senior wasn’t about to let that happen.
With 6.3 seconds to go in a one-point home game Friday night versus Watauga, Saiveon Pitman forced a Pioneers’ turnover via backcourt violation by applying heavy pressure. Then, after the first of Daylin Pritchard’s free throws made it a two-point lead with 4.6 ticks to play, Pitman collected an offensive rebound off the missed second foul shot to seal the deal, 66-64.
The result was the Patriots’ first win since opening night, exactly a month before on Jan. 5 at St. Stephens. And, thanks to COVID-19 protocols, it was only FHS’ fifth game played thus far, their first since Jan. 19, and their first on the year inside the friendly, albeit emptier, confines of Crump-Rogers Gym.
“The coaches always just say you have to win by one,” Pitman said. “I was doing whatever I could just to get there.”
“Saiveon’s been in the program for four years,” said Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman. “I think he understands urgency more than maybe anybody else we’ve got because last year, he got hurt and didn’t get to play. So, he understands how quickly it can be taken away from you.”
In the first half, the Patriots (2-3, 2-2 NWC) built what seemed like a commanding lead, 37-19, just before halftime on a Zaydin Pritchard 3-pointer and a Philly Harris basket, both on assists from Drew Costello. But the Pioneers trimmed the lead back down to 13 by the break, 10 near the midpoint of the third quarter and back into single digits, 47-39, on a 7-0 run to start the final period.
Freedom eased back out to another double-digit advantage on another Zaydin Pritchard trey, a Costello steal-and-score, and a Philly Harris dunk plus the foul with 3:48 left on the clock at 61-48 on the scoreboard. But Watauga wasn’t done yet.
After a Daylin Pritchard basket made it 63-49, the visitors put together a 10-0 spree as FHS struggled to maintain possession of the ball and missed its fair share of free throws. Another 5-0 run made it 65-64 with 24 seconds remaining, setting up Pitman’s last-minute heroics.
Junior Daylin Pritchard (17 points) shared the game-high total with Watauga’s Bennett Ricker. Costello (10) and Harris (11) joined him in double figures, as did younger brother Zaydin Pritchard, a sophomore, who finished with 15 points on five makes beyond the arc.
“It’s teamwork,” Zaydin Pritchard said. “We all come together and don’t point fingers at each other. We just play as a team. They drive and kick it out, and that’s what I like to do. I like to stand in the corner (and make shots).”
Pitman finished with six points on two 3s, and Quentin Rice and first-time varsity starter Trey Ledford also tallied one make apiece from 3.
