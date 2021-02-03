Patton boys breeze past West Caldwell in rematch to stay perfect

There was no thrilling buzzer-beater this time around, but the end result was the same.

The Patton boys basketball team defeated West Caldwell to remain the lone undefeated squad in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, following up last month’s heroics in Gamewell with a convincing victory at home Tuesday night, 70-52.

Playing for the first time in a week and for just the second time in a 26-day span, the Panthers (4-0 NWFAC) didn’t look rusty. In fact, they stormed out of the gates to a 10-3 lead on the strength of five Waylon Rutherford points, then made it 19-6 with 1:40 left in the opening frame as Rutherford contributed five more.

The lead grew again to 28-9 to open the second quarter on five straight from Caleb Castle, then after West got within 13 at the period’s midway point, Rutherford and Castle combined for Patton’s next nine points for a 15-point advantage that was trimmed back to nine at the break.

The Warriors clipped the deficit to single digits once more in the middle stages of the third, but a 3-pointer from Brayden Vess pushed PHS’ lead back past 10, then Castle made a halfcourt heave at the horn to make it a 15-point lead again. The guests never threatened from there on, and an 11-0 Panther run in the middle stages of the final frame left no doubt.