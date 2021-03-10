Patton boys lax sweeps Saint to finish regular season

Senior attack Lydia Hildebrand, who scored PHS’ first-ever goal versus Watauga in the girls program’s first season last spring, ended her career with a hat trick Tuesday. Junior midfielder Bailey Tallent scored Patton’s other goal on a penalty shot. Senior goalie Kierra Stephens posted 16 saves.

“This was once again the girls’ best game,” Patton coach Carl Schilkowsky said. “They settled down and started playing lacrosse, and we got more faceoffs. Sophomore Laura Beshears took the draws and was able to win a number of them. We also got more ground balls.

“Sophomore attacks Admy Palacious Gonzalez and Priya Patel extended offensive plays with their timely backups of shots and pickup of ground balls. Our defense, led by junior Melia Carswell, limited them to only five more goals for the rest of the game (in the final 47 minutes). We fought hard the whole game, and I’m proud of these young ladies and their growth as lacrosse players.”

