Patton boys lax sweeps Saint to finish regular season

HICKORY — The Patton boys lacrosse team wrapped a third consecutive winning regular-season mark and fourth straight at .500 or better thanks to Tuesday’s 18-9 road victory over St. Stephens.
The win completes a Panthers’ season sweep of the Indians.
Patton (5-4, 4-4 Conf. 19) was led offensively by Nick Corn (seven goals, two assists), Ben Stroud (five goals, assist) and Anthony Hernandez (two goals, four assists).
PHS’ Keiven LeFevers and Hunter Johnson added a goal and an assist each, and Orlando Ricardo and Chris Connelly both scored one goal. Goalkeeper Austin Ingram finished with 13 saves in the winning effort.
Patton hopes to add to a three-year postseason streak, seeking one of nine NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A West wild-card playoff berths when brackets are announced Saturday.
“Our 5-4 record may give us a berth,” Panthers coach Eric Shehan said. “My guys just don’t want to end the playoff streak.”
GIRLS
T.C. Roberson 8, Patton 4
The Lady Panthers (0-8, 0-7 Conf. 15) wrapped up the season Tuesday in Asheville, playing nearly even with the host Rams after falling behind 3-0 off a trio of goals following faceoffs in the opening 3 minutes.
Senior attack Lydia Hildebrand, who scored PHS’ first-ever goal versus Watauga in the girls program’s first season last spring, ended her career with a hat trick Tuesday. Junior midfielder Bailey Tallent scored Patton’s other goal on a penalty shot. Senior goalie Kierra Stephens posted 16 saves.
“This was once again the girls’ best game,” Patton coach Carl Schilkowsky said. “They settled down and started playing lacrosse, and we got more faceoffs. Sophomore Laura Beshears took the draws and was able to win a number of them. We also got more ground balls.
“Sophomore attacks Admy Palacious Gonzalez and Priya Patel extended offensive plays with their timely backups of shots and pickup of ground balls. Our defense, led by junior Melia Carswell, limited them to only five more goals for the rest of the game (in the final 47 minutes). We fought hard the whole game, and I’m proud of these young ladies and their growth as lacrosse players.”
