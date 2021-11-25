Patton boys open with pair of 20-point triumphs; Snyder leads Lady Wildcats to 1-0

VALDESE — The Patton boys basketball team cracked the century mark as it continued its undefeated start at 2-0 with a 102-76 road win over county rival Draughn on Wednesday while playing back-to-back nights.

The victory was fueled by 37-point outbursts from Panthers seniors Quentin Rice and Waylon Rutherford.

Patton led just 21-19 after one quarter of play, but Rice scored 14 total in the opening half to lead the Panthers to a 46-34 halftime edge. Rutherford, defending Burke County player of the year, followed with 15 points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth, and Rice added 14 fourth-quarter points.

Connor Rudisill (11 points) also hit double figures for Patton.

Brayden Schutt led the Wildcats (0-1) with 17 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, and Luke Rector added in 14 points.

Draughn made nine 3-pointers in the loss, led by three from Matt Reep (nine points) along with two apiece from Schutt and Daylin Pritchard (eight) and one from Eli Tillery (eight).

The night before, a game-high 24 points from Rutherford, including four dunks, along with 19 more from Rice and 11 from fellow senior Rudisill powered the Panthers in their season opener in Newton as they won 79-57.